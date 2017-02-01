The EU is finally dropping mobile roaming charges from June

Reuters Images A Belgium fan enjoys the beach in Nice during EURO 2016

From June 15, mobile roaming charges within the EU won’t exist, the European Commission has confirmed in a press release (which we first spotted via VentureBeat).

And if you’re wondering if Brexit prevents that applying to those in the UK — EU law remains in effect until the UK has officially left (by the end of March 2019).

It means that when travelling in the EU, you’ll be able to use your phone exactly as you do at home for both phone calls and texts as well as using the internet.

The European Commission agreed to end roaming charges in the EU back in 2015, but the agreement reached on Tuesday — on how to regulate the prices operators charge each other when their customers use other networks when roaming in the EU — was the last remaining barrier.

The European Parliament and the Council must now formally approve this reached agreement, the European Commission says.

Andrus Ansip , Vice-President for the EU’s Digital Single Market, said in the press release:

“This was the last piece of the puzzle. As of 15 June, Europeans will be able to travel in the EU without roaming charges. We have also made sure that operators can continue competing to provide the most attractive offers to their home markets. Today we deliver on our promise. I warmly thank the European Parliament rapporteur Miapetra Kumpula-Natri and all the negotiators from the European Parliament as well as the Maltese Presidency of the Council of the EU and all those involved in achieving this milestone. Their efforts made it happen.”

