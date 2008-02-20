EU, DOJ Approve Thomson-Reuters With Conditions

US and European regulators have signed off on Thomson’s $15.8 billion acquisition of Reuters. CEO designate Tom Glocer said talks have begun on asset sales that were a condition of both approvals. The combined company will need to make copies of its financial databases — Thomson’s Worldscope, Reuters Estimates, Reuters Aftermarket Research and Reuters EcoWin — available to third parties. Glocer said the deal is on track to close the week of April 13.



