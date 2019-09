Last night’s EU summit has sent markets soaring higher.



Watch our video explainer of what this is all about:



Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

Everything You Need To Know About The Supreme Court’s Obamacare Ruling In Less Than 50 Seconds

Everything You Need To Know About Google’s Brand New Gadgets

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.