The EU just slashed roaming charges for using your phone abroad

Good news, frequent fliers: Europe has slashed roaming charges across the continent.

Starting from Saturday, the European Union is imposing a significant drop in the maximum telecoms companies can charge you for phone calls, data, and texts while abroad in the EU, the BBC reports.

The max for data is being cut by a whopping 75% — from around 17.4p to 4p. Ditto for (outgoing) phone calls: They’re dropping from 16.5p to 4p. Texts are now 2p, down from 5p.

It will make using your phone overseas a whole lot cheap, and the best is yet to come.

Roaming charges will be removed entirely within the EU from June 2017 onwards, meaning it will cost the same to make a phone call in Athens, Greece as it does in Birmingham, England, or Barcelona, Spain.

