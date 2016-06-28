Jean-Claude Juncker just embarrassed Nigel Farage in front of hundreds of MEPs

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker just embarrassed UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage in front of hundreds of MEPs by asking him what he was still doing in the European Parliament during an Extraordinary Plenary session on the outcome of the referendum in the UK.

As Farage, who was sitting next to Juncker, applauded, Juncker turned around and told him “that’s the last time you’re applauding here.”

He then asked him why he was still in the European Parliament since he campaigned for the UK to leave the EU and wanted his country out.

Juncker to Farage: “That’s the last time you’re applauding here,” “Why are you here?” pic.twitter.com/xbndJtZunG

— Luke Westaway (@lukewestaway) June 28, 2016

Farage took another hit when German MEP Manfred Weber, who spoke after Juncker, said there were no “worse liars than UKIP.” He called out Farage for backtracking on the Leave campaign’s biggest promise the day — that £350 million a week would go to the NHS once Britain stopped making payments to the EU — after the referendum, saying “shame on you.”

Juncker also called for the UK to act quickly on the EU referendum and said he was sad to seem the country leave the bloc.

