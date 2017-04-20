EU competition commissioner says she will look at Google Chrome ad block feature 'closely'

The EU’s antitrust boss, Margarethe Vestager, has said she will follow Google’s rumoured new adblocking feature “closely”.

She tweeted the comment in response to queries from journalists.

“We will follow this new feature and it’s effects closely,” she wrote.

This is a developing story…

