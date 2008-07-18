EU Charges Intel With More Antitrust Violations (INTC)

Another regulatory win for AMD: The European Union has charged Intel (INTC) with new antitrust violations, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The EU says Intel used rebates to persuade a major retailer not to sell AMD-powered computers, paid a computer manufacturer to delay launching an AMD-based computer line, and offered rebates to get manufacturers to exclusively use Intel chips.

Last month the FTC launched an investigation after AMD (AMD) had been complaining for years that Intel was unfairly pushing its smaller rival out of the chip market.

