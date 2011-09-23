EU Staff Refuse To Work 40 Hours A Week

A union for European Union workers has refused to consider a plan to prolong their working week by 2.5 hours, reports the Independent.



The Equipe d’Union Syndicale, the European Parliament’s joint trade union, has sent an email around Brussels that seeks to combat the proposals to raise the working week to 40 hours. The plans are hoped to save European taxpayers one billion euros ($1.34 billion) a year.

“The unions and staff associations replied to this proposal with a categorical ‘Niet!’,” the union told its members.

“The attractiveness of the European civil service would deteriorate. It would be a socially-backward step that the unions and staff associations reject emphatically.”

The Telegraph reports that EU staff unions are also opposed to generous flexi-time schemes that meant officials earning over $160,000 were entitled to three months off work on full pay last year.

These perks are on top of the standard for the EU, which includes eleven Fridays off when the European Parliament is not in session, 24 vacation days, and 7 public holidays.

Together these entitlements meant that last year many staff were entitled to one third of the year off.

