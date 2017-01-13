Watch EU ambassadors perform the mannequin challenge

Ambassadors attending the first Committee meeting of Malta’s six-month European Union presidency defied their image as boring “Eurocrats” on Friday by performing their own version of the “mannequin challenge.”

The viral video craze involves people remaining frozen in action like a mannequin while a video pans across the room.

The trend was started by students in Jacksonville, Florida, but it quickly picked up global traction when presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her campaign team performed their own version of the challenge in an attempt to appeal to a younger audience.

Ambassadors representing each of the 28 EU member states had similar ideas, performing the stunt before the first 2017 session of the Committee of Permanent Representatives, which is made up of the head or deputy ambassador from each state, and deals with social and economic issues within the bloc.

Watch the video below:

