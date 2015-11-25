You can cut your water use in half with this smart sprinkler

Turns out keeping your plants healthy seriously dips into our water supply.

In total, irrigation accounts for about 58 per cent of water use in the US, according to the United States Geological Survey.

But there are ways we can reduce the amount of water used for irrigation purposes.

For one, consider all the times you forgot to turn your sprinkler off. Or had it ready to go only for that sunny day to become a rainstorm, rendering it useless and wasteful.

When you consider that over half of our water is used for irrigation purposes, little slips like that can amount to serious water waste, not to mention a costly bill.

Water waste becomes an even bigger issue if you’re living in the American West, which has been experiencing long-term drought.

ETwater is presenting its smart sprinkler as a solution to that problem.

The smart sprinkler is capable of measuring the amount of water needed for your land and adjusting based on the weather. The sprinkler system relies on a combination of sensors and real-time data to determine the exact amount of water your land needs, ETwater wrote in a blog post.

The sensors are capable of measuring the amount of moisture in the ground so it can determine whether or not more water should be delivered, and if so, how much.

But a weather station in the community also measures area-specific climate details and rainfall so the sprinkler system can adjust accordingly, ETwater wrote in a brochure.

When the irrigation system is installed, users can enter their landscape profile online so that the smart sprinkler can keep things like slope, plant type, and soil type in mind.

ETwater claims that the system can maintain plant health while reducing water use by 20% to 50%.

Currently, ETwater is working to distribute its system to corporate campuses, public parks, and residential lawns, Wired first reported. The entire system can be leased for as little as $35 a month.

