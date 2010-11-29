Etsy's Facebook-Powered "Shop For A Friend" Site Is Awesome

Dan Frommer

Finally, a productive use of Facebook!

Etsy lets you log in with your Facebook credentials, pick a friend, and see Etsy products for sale that match things that your friend likes, based on their profile information. (You don’t even need an Etsy account to get started. Very easy to do.)

So if they like “The Big Lebowski,” you’ll see things like this set of buttons.

Brilliant!

(We’re not sure how long this has been around, but Aviary‘s Michael Galpert just brought it to our attention on Twitter.)

Etsy screenshot

