I spent some time this morning playing around with an “experiment” our portfolio company Etsy has launched on the web. It is called the Etsy Taste Test.



It looks like this:

Photo: A VC

The idea is you click on stuff you like and Etsy builds a “taste map” for you. The end result is a set of recommendations for you. As Etsy has grown, the “discovery problem” has become an issue. Etsy has a bunch of stuff coming out to address that issue and this is an example of one of them.

Give it a try and let me know what you think.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.