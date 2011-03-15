Etsy Makes All Of Its Users' Activity Public

Etsy has caused quite a stir today — in a move reminiscent of Facebook — Etsy has made all user activity public by default.



They’ve also published members’ real names and associated them with their purchase history and Facebook accounts.

We found a guide on how to opt out and protect your privacy on the aptly titled blog “Etsy Bitch.”

Here are their instructions:

“Log in to Etsy (you’ll have to do this for each store you have)”

“Click “Settings” on the left top sidebar”

“Choose the “Privacy” tab”

“You have three decisions to make (who can see your favourites, who can see your purchases, and can people search for your email). Be sure to click the update button on the bottom.”

“To change your ‘real name’ on file, click “Profile” in the left sidebar while logged in to your account.”

“In order to clean up your shop profile further, scroll all the way to the bottom of that same Profile information page. Here’s where you can get rid of the Treasury lists and Teams from your shop profile and verify that the options for favourites are not there (greyed out due to inactivation).”

