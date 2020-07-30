An Etsy shop is selling matching face masks and dog bandanas so you and your pet can twin in tie-dye

SnitchyStitchDesigns/Etsy The shop sells matching face masks and dog bandanas.

Etsy shop StitchyStitchDesigns is selling matching reusable face masks and dog bandanas so pet owners can stay safe while twinning with their furry friends.

The shop, which ships internationally, sells each mask and bandana pack for between $US15 and $US19 at the time of writing.

The shop says it customises each bandana according to the dog’s breed and weight.

Though the CDC recommends that humans wear face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, it states that people should not put masks on pets’ faces.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One Etsy shop is helping people stay safe and twin with their pups with its matching face masks and dog bandanas.

StitchyStitchDesigns is selling reusable masks and bandanas in a variety of styles, from tie-dye and rainbow print to designs for fans of Disney and classic patterns like polka dots.

Each order costs between $US15 and $US19 at the time of writing and includes one face mask and a matching pet bandana.

Masks are sold separately for between $US8 and $US10, and bandanas are sold separately for between $US7 and $US10.

SnitchyStitchDesigns/Etsy A Minnie Mouse-style mask and bandana.

The shop also takes custom design requests, so pet owners can personalise their face masks and bandanas with monograms or their dog’s initial.

The shop, which ships internationally, asks pet owners for their dog’s breed and weight to make sure that the bandana is a perfect fit.

SnitchyStitchDesigns/Etsy Dog bandanas from the Etsy shop.

Though bandanas pose no issue for pets when worn around the neck, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that face masks should not be worn over pets’ mouths and nose, as covering a pet’s face could cause them harm.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.