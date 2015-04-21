Etsy shares have been getting smoked since last week's crazy debut

After a crazy debut, Etsy shares have been getting crushed.

The stock fell by up to 9% in trading on Monday afternoon to as low as $US24.87.

Shares of the Brooklyn-based online craft marketplace are now 24% lower than their debut price of $US31 per share.

The stock jumped 87% on its first day on the market and closed at $US30 after its IPO priced at $US16 per share the night before.

In a note Friday, Wedbush analysts said the stock was overvalued: “We believe that at 84x estimated 2015 EBITDA after the IPO, ETSY is trading well beyond the high end of any comparable group.”

They maintained a “neutral” rating on the stock with a price target of $US14.

Here’s the slide in the share price since the pop at Thursday’s debut.

