Etsy Selling To Martha Stewart? Nope

Is Martha Stewart (MSO) going to buy Etsy, Brooklyn’s homespun answer to Ebay? Valleywag floats the rumour, citing a “source close to Etsy employees” — then backs away from it in the same post.



Let’s just finish the job: We spoke a source we’ll describe as “someone more informed than a ‘source close to Etsy employees'”. In fact, they know what they’re talking about. And they tell us there is “no truth” to the report.

More from Etsy co-founder Rob Kalin, commenting on his own site’s forum: “No, Martha isn’t buying Etsy. Nice rumour, though! We did meet up to talk about ways to work together, but even that was just a preliminary chat. She made some great cupcakes.”

