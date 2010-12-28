Etsy Will Handle $400 Million Worth Of Business This Year

Etsy, the eBay for arts and crafts, is set to see $400 million worth of business on its site this year, the New York Times reports.

Of that $400 million, Etsy’s slice of revenue will be in the range of $30-$50 million. It generates revenue from listing fees, processing fees, and other fees like prominent display for what people are selling.

Etsy says it has been profitable for a year now.

Etsy’s $400 million in transactions is puny in comparison to eBay, which is going to do billions in transactions this year.

But, Etsy is focused on a much smaller niche. Generally, it’s hand made crafts.

Last time we checked in with Etsy was November 2009, and its gross sales were $130 million, which means gross sales have more than doubled in the last year.

We also took a photo tour of Etsy’s Brooklyn offices, which you don’t want to miss.

Etsy is in Brooklyn, but not way out in Brooklyn. The York Street subway station exit dumps you under the Manhattan bridge.

Here's how you know you're in the lobby of 55 Ft. Washington Street

The front door to Etsy's office is at the end of a foreboding hallway

But once you're inside, you meet office manager Sarah Starpoli. The framed and signed picture is of former Etsy employee Jakob von Eichel -- now an actor.

This Owl is named Mr. Grit. About 9 feet tall, he used to guard the front door at Etsy's old HQ.

This one of the two office dogs. His name is Napoleon. Sorry for the blurry shot. He runs like a deer.

(L to R) Vanessa Bertozzi, Michelle Traub and Alison Feldman power Etsy's blog, which gets about 2 million pageviews per month.

The engineering team is busy girding the site for the holidays

All startups have t-shirts. Not all startups have their own t-shirt press.

Schwag for the holidays

Etsy's office supply shelf looks different than yours

Etsy holds weekly arts & craft lessons for employees. Last month they made pincushions.

Tom Kutter eats a hamburger from around the corner. We hear that bagels on Front Street are better.

This mural is a piece of the wall from Etsy's first HQ.

Here's Pete Corrie, office ecologist. His wife does Etsy's Twitter account.

Loads and loads of bikes.

The guy in the cap's name is Project Matt Ford. Or at least that's what he goes by.

Etsy general council Sarah Feingold lives two blocks from work, in the same building as Busta Rhymes

Etsy didn't buy curtains when it moved in. So they came up with a make-shift solution.

Every Etsy employee gets a white lab coat

PR boss Adam Brown's goal is to get his covered with every t-shirt design Etsy makes

An Etsy quilt made by the Quiltsy team

Ah-hah! The requisite Rock Band game, buried in a corner.

When Etsy employees DO play Rock Band, they hook it up to overhead projectors

