Check Out Etsy's Offices, Which Are As Artsy And Quirky As Its Own Website

Etsy, the online marketplace that specialises in crafts and other artistic items, has a gorgeous office space in Brooklyn, New York.

The company has been profitable since 2009, thanks to the site’s more than 1 million active sellers, who made $US895 million on goods last year.

(Etsy’s main revenue comes from charging sellers $US0.20 to list a single item for four months, and then 3.5% of the value of the sale if someone buys an item.)

As you’d expect, the office space has an artsy, quirky feel, but the team also has several sustainability initiatives.

