Etsy Could Go Public Before April --  Check Out Its Artsy Brooklyn HQ

Etsy Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson

Etsy, the online marketplace that specialises in crafts and other artistic items, plans to hold a $US300 million initial public offering as soon as this quarter, sources tell Bloomberg.

Earlier this year, we checked out Etsy’s gorgeous office space in Brooklyn, New York.

