Etsy Founder Takes Back Reins As CEO

, the crafty little Brooklyn-based startup, is shaking up its C-suite.



CEO Maria Thomas is leaving the company. She will be replaced by co-founder and ex-CEO Rob Kalin.

In a statement on the company’s website Thomas said, “Etsy is a now profitable company; in the last two years, revenue has increased seven-fold. In the past month alone, around 11 million visitors have stopped in to be inspired, to shop, and to connect.”

Etsy’s 2009 gross merchandise sales reached $130 million at the end of October — up from $88 million over all of 2008 (and up from $26 million in 2007).

Thomas joined the company in April 2008 as COO. She was promoted to CEO in July 2008. There’s no word on where she’s headed next.

