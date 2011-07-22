Etsy Makes CTO Chad Dickerson Its New CEO

Photo: Laughing Squid

Etsy Founder Rob Kalin is stepping down and giving his CEO position to CTO Chad Dickerson.Dickerson has been with Etsy for three years. He says he’ll be taking more risks with Etsy and moving the company along faster.



He writes:

I never thought I would be writing this letter when I joined Etsy almost three years ago. Then there were 60 people at the company — now we are 200. I’ve been here for a long time and we’ve been through a lot. Some of you who have been with us since the beginning know that I joined at a time of great technology turmoil. After describing a long litany of technical problems (writing from an air mattress in my new apartment in Brooklyn), I explained my new role and wrote:

There are issues to address now and there will most certainly be bumps on the technology side as Etsy grows, but I want all of you Etsians to know that it is an honour and a privilege to be serving the Etsy community as your CTO. If you can give me some time and understanding here in my early days at Etsy, I hope to make you proud…

…Before we talk about the future, I wanted to say a heartfelt thanks to Rob Kalin. Rob started Etsy. It was his idea. Hiring me was his idea. We all owe him a huge debt for starting the company that we all love, and I owe him a huge personal debt for bringing me to Etsy. Thanks, Rob.

As CEO, I’m going to focus the entire company on moving faster and and more purposefully, learning by doing, iterating, and taking risks. That’s a long way of saying we’re going to get things done. I’m going to prioritise the needs of the Etsy community in the broadest sense — Etsy’s sellers, how we work with each other within the company, our local communities, and everyone whose lives we touch. It’s a big responsibility that I take very seriously.”

