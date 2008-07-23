Etsy Knits New Management Lineup: Swaps CEOs, Hires Yahoo Exec As CTO

New management roles at Etsy, the Brooklyn-based online arts-and-crafts marketplace: Co-founder Rob Kalin (SA 100 #50) is dropping his CEO title and becoming “chief creative officer,” which he describes as “a nice loose moniker that will allow me to focus on what I’m best at: product work and long-term, big-picture thinking.”



His replacement as CEO: Maria Thomas, who’s been Etsy’s COO since May, and used to work for NPR’s digital wing. Etsy has also hired Chad Dickerson away from Yahoo (YHOO); he’ll join the company as CTO in September.

Kalin (right) will also plan and develop Etsy.org, “a non-profit organisation that will focus on the educational side of how to make a living making things.”

More from Kalin and Thomas at Etsy’s site; more from Dickerson on his blog; and more from investor Fred Wilson on his blog.

