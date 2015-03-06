Etsy is dwarfed by the biggest e-commerce sites in the world

Etsy, the popular marketplace for independent artists that want to sell their crafts and handmade goods around the world, announced Wednesday it will go public, filing its S1 with the SEC. The company sold almost $US2 billion worth of merchandise last year, but that’s small fries compared to the bigger direct or consumer-to-consumer (C2C) e-commerce marketplaces out there, including eBay, and Alibaba’s marketplaces Taobao and Tmall.

Based on company data charted for us by BI Intelligence, Etsy’s gross merchandise volume last year was dwarfed by Alibaba’s two massive marketplaces, Taobao and Tmall, which sold $US241 billion and $US122 billion worth of merchandise, respectively. Even eBay sold $US83 billion worth of goods. But Etsy’s merchandise volume is considerably smaller simply because Etsy focuses squarely on a niche retail category, while the other sites sell almost anything you can think of.

