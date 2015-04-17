Brooklyn-based Etsy just had a $3 billion+ IPO --  Check out its artsy HQ

Etsy Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson

Etsy, the online marketplace that specialises in crafts and other artistic items, went public Thursday morning, opening for trade at $US31 per share.

At the opening price, that values Etsy at over $US3.7 billion.

Last year, we checked out Etsy’s gorgeous office space in Brooklyn, New York.

