Etsy Hires New Drummer, COO

Oh, Etsy! What are we going to do with you! You profitable little Brooklyn start-up, seller of handmade goods on the web, you just raised $27 million at the start of the year and now you’re spending some of it on a new COO, Maria Thomas. And rather than send out a simple press release you’ve assembled a video interview with Maria, which we’ve included below.



For the video-averse, Maria plays drums, owns a keyboard, and is not a carpenter. For the past 10 years she’s been building and running Internet businesses. Her most recent work was with NPR digital media. She starts May 19th.

Shine on you crazy diamonds.



