Etsy Is Putting The Clampdown On Craft Fraud, Hiring A Team Of Detectives

Photo: Flickr / kpwerker

Etsy, the cutesy marketplace for all things handmade has hired a bunch of its own detectives to weed out resellers, reports The Wall Street Journal’s Sarah Nassauer.Etsy prides itself on only selling handmade or vintage items. Factory-made items are a no-no, hence the ‘Marketplace Integrity and Trust & Safety’ teams that will police the site.



To make sure sellers are doing right by their customers, Etsy sends out surveys to suspicious customers that are meant to evaluate how an item was made.

One user had to send step-by-step photos of her creating the handmade candles she sold.

Though the measures seem a bit extreme, it’s one way to keep the site honest.

If you’re into crafts, setting up shop on Etsy is a good way to earn extra income. Registration is fairly simple—all it requires is submitting basic information and creating a username.

Etsy charges a 20 cent fee to list an item for up to four months. Sellers are charged a 3.5% transaction fee for every sale.

Don’t Miss: 15 smart things you can do with $100 in 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.