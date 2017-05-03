Etsy craters 14% after announcing its CEO is stepping down and job cuts are coming

Etsy announced Tuesday that its CEO Chad Dickerson will step down from the role on Wednesday.

Josh Silverman, a board member, will replace Dickerson as chief executive.

Shares of the online marketplace fell by up to 14% in after-hours trading.

“In the six months that Josh has been on our Board, we have gotten to know him well and he has gotten to know us well,” said Fred Wilson, the incoming chair of the board succeeding Dickerson. “That will make for an easier transition and faster execution.”

Etsy also announced that it expects to eliminate about 80 jobs, or 8% of its workforce.

“Early in the second quarter of 2017, we also looked for opportunities to increase efficiency and streamline our cost structure,” the company said. “As a result of this process, we have identified savings that will be realised through a combination of headcount reductions and a reduction in internal program expenses.”

More to come …

