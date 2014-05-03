Etsy CEO: New York Is 'More Attractive' Than Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley may the most popular place for tech companies, but it’s not the only great spot.

More and more, New York City is making a name for itself as a tech hub.

Etsy — an online marketplace that saw its community of artists sell $US1.35 billion worth of goods in 2013 — has been happily based in New York since it launched in 2005.

In an AP interview that we saw on SFGate, CEO Chad Dickerson about his company and its growth.

Reporter Barbara Ortutay also asked him about what it’s like to recruit engineers in NYC, and Dickerson said that it’s actually a really attractive place for people to work: New York is a thriving, vibrant city, and can fulfil the desire for an urban atmosphere, unlike suburbs like Cupertino, California (where Apple is based).

Here’s his full answer:

I’ll never forget when I joined in 2008, I talked to a (chief technology officer) of a major Internet company, who had just left that company, and he came to visit me in New York. And we were facing a lot of technology problems at the time and he told me in the fall of 2008, ‘I don’t think you’re ever going to be able to build a good engineering team in New York.’ And to give some context, this is when the financial collapse was happening. What I found though, was that New York is easily the greatest city in the world. And many engineers, many technology folks, many design folks don’t want to live in suburbs. They want to live in urban areas. They want to live in cities. So in that sense New York is more attractive than, say, Cupertino, California. Silicon Valley is great but it’s really very narrow in its focus.

