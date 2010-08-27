Whoa: Who Knew Etsy's Business Was Up 72%?

Etsy, the arts-and-crafts eBay, just received a $20 million investment, valuing the company at $300 million, TechCrunch reports.
Last time Etsy received investment was in January 2008, and then it was valued at $100 million.
Why is Etsy’s valuation tripled? Because business is booming, says Etsy. Here’s the numbers via TechCrunch and the Palm Beach Post:
- Revenue this year is expected to be $30 million-$50 million. (Kalin says Etsy is profitable.)
- Gross sales through Etsy are expected to be $400 million, CEO Rob Kalin hopes to hit $1 billion next year.
- There’s six million items for sale on the site.
- In May, Etsy users spent $23 million, up 72% year over year.
- The average price for an Etsy item is $18.20.
