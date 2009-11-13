Etsy: Brooklyn's $130 Million Arts & Craft Powerhouse

Etsy is an e-commerce hub for buyers and sellers of handmade goods, vintage goods, and art supplies.

Etsy’s 2009 gross merchandise sales reached $130 million at the end of October — up from $88 million over all of 2008 (and up from $26 million in 2007).

Etsy keeps 3.5% of those sales for its revenues. Other revenue streams include listing fees ($0.20/item), and fees for listings that appear on category searches and on a link from the homepage.

Other than maybe Portland or Austin, the only suitable place for Etsy’s headquarters is exactly where it is: Brooklyn.

This week we stopped by Etsy’s Brooklyn headquaters office with our camera in tow. As soon as you see the pictures you’ll see what we mean. (A hint: They keep a t-shirt press in the break room.)

Tour Etsy →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”etsy-is-in-brooklyn-but-not-way-out-in-brooklyn-the-york-street-subway-station-exit-dumps-you-under-the-manhattan-bridge-1″

title=”Etsy is in Brooklyn, but not way out in Brooklyn. The York Street subway station exit dumps you under the Manhattan bridge.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc64d20000000000cec8fb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”etsys-neighborhood-is-called-dumbo-for-down-under-the-manhattan-bridge-overpass-2″

title=”Etsy’s neighbourhood is called DUMBO for “Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc652100000000000a14d9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”heres-how-you-know-youre-in-the-lobby-of-55-ft-washington-street-3″

title=”Here’s how you know you’re in the lobby of 55 Ft. Washington Street”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc652f0000000000925b9a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-front-door-to-etsys-office-is-at-the-end-of-a-foreboding-hallway-4″

title=”The front door to Etsy’s office is at the end of a foreboding hallway”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc65410000000000e4ec08/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”but-once-youre-inside-you-meet-office-manager-sarah-starpoli-the-framed-and-signed-picture-is-of-former-etsy-employee-jakob-von-eichel-now-an-actor-5″

title=”But once you’re inside, you meet office manager Sarah Starpoli. The framed and signed picture is of former Etsy employee Jakob von Eichel — now an actor.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc683100000000004d0f6c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-owl-is-named-mr-grit-about-9-feet-tall-he-used-to-guard-the-front-door-at-etsys-old-hq-6″

title=”This Owl is named Mr. Grit. About 9 feet tall, he used to guard the front door at Etsy’s old HQ.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc65530000000000162f11/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-one-of-the-two-office-dogs-his-name-is-napoleon-sorry-for-the-blurry-shot-he-runs-like-a-deer-7″

title=”This one of the two office dogs. His name is Napoleon. Sorry for the blurry shot. He runs like a deer.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc657e0000000000546d1c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”l-to-r-vanessa-bertozzi-michelle-traub-and-alison-feldman-power-etsys-blog-which-gets-about-2-million-pageviews-per-month-8″

title=”(L to R) Vanessa Bertozzi, Michelle Traub and Alison Feldman power Etsy’s blog, which gets about 2 million pageviews per month.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc65a7000000000093e1d8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-engineering-team-is-busy-girding-the-site-for-the-holidays-9″

title=”The engineering team is busy girding the site for the holidays”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc65c40000000000a648a7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”all-startups-have-t-shirts-not-all-startups-have-their-own-t-shirt-press-10″

title=”All startups have t-shirts. Not all startups have their own t-shirt press.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc66ab0000000000fdd93e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”schwag-for-the-holidays-11″

title=”Schwag for the holidays”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc66ca0000000000211857/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”etsys-office-supply-shelf-looks-different-than-yours-12″

title=”Etsy’s office supply shelf looks different than yours”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc66de000000000028b2fa/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”etsy-holds-weekly-arts-and-craft-lessons-for-employees-last-month-they-made-pincushions-13″

title=”Etsy holds weekly arts & craft lessons for employees. Last month they made pincushions.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc67be00000000000eb8ae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tom-kutter-eats-a-hamburger-from-around-the-corner-we-hear-that-bagels-on-front-street-are-better-14″

title=”Tom Kutter eats a hamburger from around the corner. We hear that bagels on Front Street are better.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc67d00000000000ebdd96/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meeting-rooms-are-named-after-bands-and-food-we-saw-another-one-called-slayer-cake-15″

title=”Meeting rooms are named after bands and food. We saw another one called “Slayer Cake””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc67de0000000000e8c2d4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-mural-is-a-piece-of-the-wall-from-etsys-first-hq-16″

title=”This mural is a piece of the wall from Etsy’s first HQ.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc67fc0000000000b75bcb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”heres-pete-corrie-office-ecologist-his-wife-does-etsys-twitter-account-17″

title=”Here’s Pete Corrie, office ecologist. His wife does Etsy’s Twitter account.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc680b0000000000b3a4ca/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”loads-and-loads-of-bikes-18″

title=”Loads and loads of bikes.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc681e00000000009d90f7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-guy-in-the-caps-name-is-project-matt-ford-or-at-least-thats-what-he-goes-by-19″

title=”The guy in the cap’s name is Project Matt Ford. Or at least that’s what he goes by.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc68400000000000095ecb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”etsy-general-council-sarah-feingold-lives-two-blocks-from-work-in-the-same-building-as-busta-rhymes-20″

title=”Etsy general council Sarah Feingold lives two blocks from work, in the same building as Busta Rhymes”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc6852000000000072fd52/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”etsy-didnt-buy-curtains-when-it-moved-in-so-they-came-up-with-a-make-shift-solution-21″

title=”Etsy didn’t buy curtains when it moved in. So they came up with a make-shift solution.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc686b0000000000d7fff8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”every-etsy-employee-gets-a-white-lab-coat-22″

title=”Every Etsy employee gets a white lab coat”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc687900000000004348ef/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”pr-boss-adam-browns-goal-is-to-get-his-covered-with-every-t-shirt-design-etsy-makes-23″

title=”PR boss Adam Brown’s goal is to get his covered with every t-shirt design Etsy makes”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc688f0000000000bb30cd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”an-etsy-quilt-made-by-the-quiltsy-team-24″

title=”An Etsy quilt made by the Quiltsy team”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc68fa000000000029b756/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”we-found-this-library-in-the-wu-tang-clams-conference-room-25″

title=”We found this library in the “Wu-Tang Clams” conference room”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc69330000000000796736/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ah-hah-the-requisite-rock-band-game-buried-in-a-corner-26″

title=”Ah-hah! The requisite Rock Band game, buried in a corner.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc695200000000002e5123/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”when-etsy-employees-do-play-rock-band-they-hook-it-up-to-overhead-projectors-27″

title=”When Etsy employees DO play Rock Band, they hook it up to overhead projectors”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc695d0000000000301ce8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tour-these-startups-too-28″

title=”Tour these startups, too:”

content=”Touring New York Startups: Meet Hunch

Hot Startup, Cool Office: Meet Blue State Digital

Gawker Media: 394 Million Pageviews, 1 Steampunk Office“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af33e79000000000032ab1d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.