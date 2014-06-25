Etsy Completes Its Biggest Acquisition Yet

Etsy acquired A Little Market, a French e-commerce site where users can purchase artisanal, handmade products shipped from France, late on Monday.

Though the terms of the deal were undisclosed, the acquisition is Etsy’s sixth and largest, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deal was a mix of cash-and-stock, and valued at less than $US100 million, a source said.

It’s the latest step toward international growth for the Brooklyn-based company. Etsy has also been working to build its local markets in Canada and the United Kingdom. Etsy ran its first television ad in the UK earlier this year, and in Toronto, Etsy posted subway ads.

“While Etsy’s business in France is primarily import/export — shoppers in other countries buying from local sellers — A Little Market has been focused on domestic growth among French sellers and buyers,” Etsy’s Chad Dickerson said in a release.

A Little Market co-founders Nicolas Cohe, Nicolas d’Audiffret, and Loic Duvernay will continue to run the company from their Paris offices, independent of Etsy.

