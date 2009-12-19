Etsy Acq-Hires Ad Platform Adtuitive

Etsy, Brooklyn’s eBay for handcrafted goods-makers, says it has acquired five-person startup ad Platform Adtuitive. It’s basically an “acqui-hire.”



In a blog post, Etsy writes:

Etsy bought Adtuitive, the company, but ultimately companies are made up of people. This team of crafty coders – with their deep knowledge, experience of working together, and fit with the Etsy culture – will help us to more quickly and successfully serve our sellers and delight our buyers. They will work on key initiatives for 2010: improving Etsy’s search algorithms and expanding Etsy’s Showcase advertising system with an eye to improving the overall user experience on the site.

Etsy’s 2009 gross merchandise sales reached $130 million at the end of October — up from $88 million over all of 2008 (and up from $26 million in 2007).

