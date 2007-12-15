E*Trade's Long, Quiet March Toward Zero (ETFC)

Will it stop before it gets there? Not yet clear. Abundantly clear, however, that the complex $2+ billion bailout infusion from Citadel merely slowed the bleed. E*Trade has now passed through the $4 barrier and seems headed for the floor.

Still no word on whether anyone other than ex-CEO Mitch Caplan will lose his or her job over E*Trade’s mortgage-gambling disaster (which, so far, has cost e*Trade shareholders $9+ billion). No further word from management on how much money the company lost. No word on whether any more capital will be required or forthcoming. Just silence, as the company’s once-mighty market capitalisation slowly drains away.The Chronicles of E*Trade:

