E*Trade (ETFC) Still Playing Fast/Loose With Facts?

E*Trade’s ex-CEO Mitch Caplan (2007 “Goat of the Year”) got a $10.9 million going-away bonus after blowing the company’s value to smithereens. No surprise there.

(What did you expect? That he would walk away with nothing? Being CEO is a risky job! Make a catastrophic decision that destroys your company and you could…lose your job. Everyone should get an $11 million severance for shouldering that kind of responsibility!)

What is a surprise, according to Michelle Leder at footnoted.org, is that E*Trade’s explanation of Caplan’s going-away bonus doesn’t compute. E*Trade breezes over the number by saying it’s just two times Caplan’s salary and bonus for 2006. Except that it isn’t. After checking the proxy, Michelle says that 2X Caplan’s salary+bonus was all of $1.5 million:

Turns out that two times Caplan’s 2006 salary and bonus is only $1.5 million (his salary was $750K and the bonus was listed as zero). Even adding on the options and stock awards that Caplan received ($1.7 million and $2.6 million respectively) and doubling that figure gets you closer: $10.17 million and throwing in another $300K for the doubling of “all other comp” gets you closer still. But that’s not the same as “two times salary and bonus during 2006.”

Michelle draws the appropriate conclusion: “when a company stretches the truth about something that’s easily checkable (it took me less than 5 minutes to find those numbers in the proxy), it kind of makes you wonder what other numbers they’re monkeying around with.”

E*Trade apparently still doesn’t get it. To have any chance of recovering from this near-death experience, it needs to start being absolutely transparent and straightforward in every statement it makes. It also needs to start making more statements. (Starting with finally reporting how much it’s lost from its mortgage gambling activities.)

