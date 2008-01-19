E*Trade (ETFC) Bounces Off Bottom. Buyout Imminent?

Demolished E*Trade (ETFC) has climbed back to $3 a share, and, despite yesterday’s massacre in the financial sector, it’s staying there. This may be short covering, it may be hopes and prayers, it may be an imminent takeover bid (Schwab?/CS) or it may be that the stock is finally finding a bottom. Or it may be a head-fake, a prelude to E*Trade’s declaring bankruptcy.

One hopes that if E*Trade had discovered a truly horrific mess hiding in its $12 billion home equity portfolio, it would have been forced to report that by now: E*Trade is still releasing selective data and spinning its press releases, but the failure to disclose a known disaster would vastly increase the company’s legal risks.

As long as a buyer can figure out how to insulate itself from E*Trade’s home equity loans, the brokerage brand and business is attractive. A buyout, therefore, remains a possibility. The company will reveal earnings, home equity details, and its full turnaround plan next week. All eyes on Jan 24.

The Chronicles of E*Trade

Is E*Trade Revisiting its “No Bankruptcy” Vow?

eTrade Still Playing Fast and Loose With Facts?

ex-E*Trade CEO Mitch Caplan Voted 2007 Goat of the Year

E*Trade Tries to Instill Confidence, Fails

Singing the E*Trade Blues: Stock Approaching $3

E*Trade’s Long, Quiet March Toward Zero

How to Destroy a Company in 5 Short Months: An E*Trade Financial Seminar

Cost of E*Trade’s Gambling Debts: $9+ Billion and Counting

E*Trade’s Citadel Deal Cuts Existing Shareholders in Half

E*Trade Saved By Hedge fund Citadel



E*Trade on the Block

E*Trade’s Desperate Ads Crush Stock Again

E*Trade CEO Denies Bankruptcy, Risks Jail Time

E*Trade to Customers: Please Don’t Take Money and Run!

How E*Trade Can Save Itself

Demolished E*Trade Plays the Wimpy “Irresponsible” Card

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.