E*Trade (ETFC): Better Disclosure, Needs More Cash

Demolished E*Trade finally gets a gold star for disclosure. After months of spin and selective data releases, the company finally opened the kimono on its troubled $12 billion home-equity portfolio and turnaround plan.

The bad news:

The company still needs more cash. It plans to raise this through asset sales and “capital market transactions” –presumably stock sales, presumably dilutive.

The turnaround plan will take at least through the end of 2008.

The company cannot sell its $12 billion home-equity albatross, because there is simply no market for it. It has raised the loss expectations for the portfolio to deal with expected further drops in the housing market.

E*Trade’s loss assumptions call for a 10% decline in house prices in 2008 and an additional 5% in 2009. This is reasonable, but it’s also clearly not a worst-case scenario. If this housing cycle follows the previous one, house prices will likely decline through 2011.

The Good News

The brokerage business appears to be stable despite the loss of some valuable customers when the company blew up back in November.

Management finally seems to be shooting straight and providing a detailed picture of the company’s situation– the first critical step toward restoring confidence and credibility.

