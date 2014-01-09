E*Trade Customers Are Having Trouble Getting Into Their Accounts

Both Scottrade and E*Trade — popular online stock brokerage services — are experiencing problems today.

E*Trade is currently down for some users, the company confirmed on Twitter.

We know you may be having difficulty accessing etrade. We are working to quickly restore full access and apologise for the inconvenience.

— E*TRADE (@etrade) January 8, 2014

Users on reddit were complaining about the outage. This morning Scottrade was also reportedly down for at least some users.

We’ll update as we learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.