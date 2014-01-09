E*Trade Customers Are Having Trouble Getting Into Their Accounts

Steven Perlberg

Both Scottrade and E*Trade — popular online stock brokerage services — are experiencing problems today.

E*Trade is currently down for some users, the company confirmed on Twitter.

Users on reddit were complaining about the outage. This morning Scottrade was also reportedly down for at least some users.

We’ll update as we learn more.

