The E*Trade Baby Might Be Going Into Retirement

Ad agency Grey New York is officially resigning from E*Trade. This could yield one sad result for America: There’s a good chance the E*Trade baby, a six time Super Bowl star, will go into retirement.



At least he has a good 401K.

Since the client tends to own the rights to creative work made by its ad agency, that means that E*Trade could option to keep its spokesbaby. But would it?

The toddler elicits both very positive reactions:

And very negative reactions:

But however you cut it, he was an icon. It would be pretty hard for a different shop to live up to the standards of the last campaign.

An internal email attained by Agency Spy by Grey president/COO Tor Myhren and COO Michael Houston says that the shop voluntarily resigned from the account, ending the run on a high note:

“We think it’s both in Grey’s and E*TRADE’s best interest. Think of the history we’ve made … Let us never forget this was the brand and the work that began our turnaround.”

Another possible reason for ditching a client that spent $112 million in measured media last year?

Over the six years of the partnership, E*Trade had seven different CEOs — a very high turnover rate that could make maintaining a working partnership difficult. Last month, E*Trade brought in a new CMO and president, head of retail.

E*Trade has not responded to requests for comment. It is unclear if it has a new ad agency or direction in mind.

If this is the end of the E*Trade Baby, at least he went out in style. His last Super Bowl ad shows the baby pounding cartons of milk at the club and dancing on his private yacht.

The E*Trade Baby’s Twitter personality has yet to make a statement.

Here’s the full email sent to Grey’s staff:

“After a spectacularly successful six-year run, we are resigning the E*TRADE Financial account.

We think it’s in both Grey’s and E*TRADE’s best interests. Think of the history we’ve made. It’s worth celebrating.

Across six Super Bowls, the street-wise baby became synonymous with the E*TRADE brand’s maverick, consumer-championing DNA, proving online investing is so easy a baby can do it.

The E*TRADE baby set new records for popularity and effectiveness in the Super Bowl, delivering sales success and unprecedented media buzz in broadcast, print and social media. The commercials were ranked among the “most popular” on the game by CBS, USA TODAY, ADWEEK, ADVERTISING AGE, TIME, TIVO and NIELSEN, generating over 60 million YouTube views. In addition, creative recognition for the baby and his friends included Effies, One Show, London International, AICP and D&AD honours. And it was also voted the best campaign in America two straight years by the Wall Street Journal.

E*TRADE, and all the terrific people we’ve worked with, have our everlasting gratitude and best wishes for continued success. We will always look back on this relationship as one of the best and most famously effective in Grey’s history.

Of course, we will do everything in our power to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.

Thanks to everyone for all you’ve done on this game-changing account for Grey. Let us never forget this was the brand and the work that began our turnaround.

Tor and Michael.”

If you have any information regarding what happened between E*Trade and Grey’s partnership, please email [email protected]

