Inflation fears be damned: One in three retail investors say they’re keen to put more money into the market in 2022 than 2021, eToro claims

It found one in four Australians who keep New Year’s resolutions pledged to invest over the coming months.

The New Year’s resolutions of one in four Australians include plans to invest in 2022, share trading platform eToro said, suggesting the skyrocketing growth of retail trading and cryptocurrency speculation is far from over.

According to a new survey of 1,000 Australians, the influx of new traders in 2021 is likely to carry through the first months of the year, driven by the allure of healthy returns through select equities and digital assets.

Buoyed by the market’s performance over the last 12 months, some 31% of respondents who plan to invest in 2022 told eToro they will invest even more than they did in 2021.

A further 38% of traders predicted they will invest around the same amount as in 2021, while just 9% said they will put less of their money into the market. Those who plan to invest less did not provide a reason, eToro said. (The remaining 22% of respondents may not have investments at all.)

Of those who indicated they will pump more of their finances into investments in 2022, one in three said their decision to invest more was the result of increasing financial knowledge, likely gleaned over one of the most remarkable years in recent market history.

“It’s no surprise that establishing solid financial futures is front of mind for Aussies in 2022, especially after the surge of retail investors who took the first steps in building investment portfolios over the past two years,” said eToro managing director Robert Francis.

The data suggests most respondents are keen to take their newfound financial nous and channel it into cryptocurrencies, with 32% of respondents voicing a preference for those digital assets.

According to the survey, 26% of respondents are keen on stock picking, with 20% focused on more esoteric stock options.

While those data points suggest many users are willing to take riskier positions, Francis claimed eToro users are primarily focused on long-term gains.

That viewpoint may be supported by eToro’s data on ETF adoption: 13% of surveyed investors said they prefer to drop their hard-earned cash on exchange-traded funds (ETFs), trading risky individual positions for portfolio diversification.

The survey data comes just days after ETF provider BetaShares reported the value of funds under management in the ETF industry grew 44% in 2021, capping out at some $136.9 billion.

“The growth in flows is mirrored by the rapid rise in the number of Australian ETF investors,” said BetaShares chief commercial officer Ilan Israelstam.

There were some 1.7 million Australian ETF investors at the end of 2021, up 33% from the year before, Israelstam added.

That trend shows no immediate signs of reversing. BetaShares suggested the value of ETF industry funds under management could reach $190 billion at the end of 2022.

While the end of ultra-lax monetary policy is likely coming to an end, taking some of the heat out of investor sentiment, Francis claimed “more Aussies than ever” will consider investing in the year to come.