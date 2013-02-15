ANOTHER Hedge Fund Has Dumped Its Apple Stake

Photo: Lara604 / Flickr

Eric Mindich’s Eton Park Capital Management sold all of its Apple stake in the fourth quarter, according to a 13F filing with the SEC. The hedge fund had 250,000 shares at the end of the third-quarter, according to that 13F.



That makes three big hedge funds including Barry Rosenstein’s JANA Partners and Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors.

Apple’s stock has been known to be a hedge fund favourite.

