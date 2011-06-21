Obama And Biden Just Poached This Woman From Eric Mindich's Hedge Fund

Photo: Harvard University Institute Of Politics

The White House has snapped up another Wall Streeter — Eton Park’s Sarah Bianchi.Her new roles include Deputy Assistant to President Obama and senior policy advisor to Vice President Biden.



At Eton Park, she was a health care consultant.

“After six wonderful years at Eton Park, I am starting a new job at the White House… While I am excited about this new job, I am quite sad to be leaving Eton Park, which is an exceptional place with so many talented people,” she said in an email to Politico.

Eton Park, a hedge fund founded by former Goldman Sachs partner Eric Mindich, boosted its health care holdings in Q1, presumably on the advice of Bianchi. She’s been described as a “health-care wizard.”

Her White House gig begins today.

Bianchi is no stranger to politics. She previously advised both John Kerry and Al Gore. In 2003 and 2004, she was the national policy director in Kerry’s presidential campaign, according to the New York Times.

For Gore, she was a senior health adviser and Deputy Issues Director during the Clinton Administration.

(Her college roommate, was in fact Al Gore’s oldest daughter, Karenna).

Her husband is also a politico; Grant Vinik, whom she married in 2006, is a lawyer in the Office of Senate Legal Counsel.

Bianchi graduated from Harvard, and did not come from a family that worked on Wall Street.

Her mother is a developmental psychologist who specialises in childhood autism, and her father is a school headmaster

