Ex-Goldmanite Eric Mindich Goes Totally Against The Grain: Drops Apple, Buys More JPMorgan

Eric Mindich’s latest holdings report shows he made some huge moves in the last quarter – notably, he bought about $1.1 billion in Potash shares, obviously hoping the BHP bid would not be stymied.



Mindich’s ~$12 billion Eton Park sold out of Apple completely, even though other managers are picking the stock up.

Also unlike other hedge fund brethren, Mindich has held onto some financials (Morgan Stanley, BofA), with a notable increase in JP Morgan stock.

But he sold $120 million worth of shares of his former employer, Goldman Sachs, and also let go of BNYMellon.

Here are Mindich’s latest moves:

He sold out of:

AETNA INC NEW $70 million (2,650,000 shares)

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD ~$28 million (475,000 shares)

ALTERRA CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIM ~$28 million (1,510,760 shares)

APPLE INC ~$113 million (450,000 shares)

BAKER HUGHES INC ~$7 million (168,000 shares)

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP ~$31 million (1,250,000 shares)

CASEYS GEN STORES INC ~$10 million (285,296 shares)

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING IN ~$10 million (165,000 shares)

GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP ~$38 million (3,552,300 shares)

GOLDCORP INC NEW ~$31 million (725,000 shares)

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBR CO ~$114 million (1,150,000 shares)

ICO GLOBAL COMM HLDGS LTD DE ~$564,000 (350,000 shares)

STAPLES INC ~$138 million (7,250,000 shares)

SUNCOR ENERGY INC NEW $7 millon (237,000 shares)

MARATHON OIL CORP ~$8 million (256,000 shares)

VERISIGN INC ~$159 million (6,000,000 shares)

OCCIDENTAL PETE CORP DEL ~$7 million (94,000 shares)

PLAINS EXPL& PRODTN CO ~$8.6 million (420,000 shares)

QWEST COMMUNICATIONS INTL IN ~$4 million (750,000 shares)

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC ~$84 million ( 2,950,000 shares)

Sold some of:

ALCON INC ~ $23 million (~217,000 shares)

BAXTER INTL INC ~$80 million (150,000 shares)

CIT GROUP INC ~$15 million (~360,000)

COMCAST CORP NEW ~$12 million (~1,000,000 shares)

EBAY INC ~$30 million (3,000,000 shares)

FIDELITY NATL INFORMATION SV ~$25 million (~6,000,000 shares)

HANSEN NAT CORP ~$60 million (~2,000,000 shares)

HOME DEPOT INC ~$48 million (~1,800,000 shares)

HOSPIRA INC ~$35 million (~600,000 shares)

GOLDMAN SACHS ~$120 million (1,000,000 shares)

PFIZER INC ~$2 million ( ~1,300,000 shares)

LEAR CORP ~$40 million (~6,000,000 shares)

Bought more of:

ASSURED GUARANTY LTD ~$15 million (500,000 shares)

BARRICK GOLD CORP ~$10 million (~800,000 shares)

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO ~$100 million (~ 2,000,000 shares)

MASCO CORP ~$6 million (500, 000 shares )

NCR CORP NEW ~$20 million (~1,000,000)

NEWMONT MINING CORP ~$15 million (250,000 shares)

SUNOCO INC ~$40 million (1,000,000 shares)

TIME WARNER INC ~$18 million (~500,000 shares)

VERISK ANALYTICS INC ~$200 million (7,000,000 shares)

Opened stakes in:

ALBERTO CULVER – ~ $99.6 million (2,645,000 shares)

ALLERGEN – ~$66.5 million (1,000,000 shares)

APACHE – ~$5 million (52,200 shares)

ARCSIGHT – ~$47 million (1,077,700 shares)

CONCHO – ~$16 million (~ 245,200 shares)

DORAL – ~ $14 million ( ~8,444,000 shares)

GENZYME – ~$145 million (~ 2,000,000 shares)

IAMGOLD CORP -~$14 million (800,000 shares)

POTASH – NEW – ~$1.1 billion (7,750,000 shares)

YAMANA GOLD – ~$27 million (2,396,000 shares)

MCAFEE – ~$228 million (4,834,700 shares)

NETEZZA – ~$58 million (2,150,000 shares)

SOHU – ~$32 million (558,500 shares)

Now click here for a guide to John Paulson’s latest moves >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.