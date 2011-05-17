Eric Mindich's Eton Park Opens Huge New Stakes In Nielsen And Marathon Oil

Eton Park’s latest 13F is out.
Former Goldman partner Eric Mindich opened two new big stakes — one in the media sector and one in energy.
Eton Park now owns 3.37 million shares in Marathon Oil worth about $170 million, symptomatic of his penchant for energy (he also added to holdings in that sector in the previous quarter).
The sector represents the biggest composition change in his portfolio — 8.3% according to Bloomberg analysis.
Mindich is also opened a huge new stake in Nielsen media.
He bought up 12 million shares in the media company that are worth about $367 million, and now represents his third largest holding.
His number one stake is Viacom, which he added to slightly to take his total holdings to 15,050,000 shares worth about $750 million.
His second largest holding is Argentinean oil and gas company, YPF SA — he added 2.5 million shares to his holding, which is now worth about $106.6 million.
He’s still loving financials, maintaining stakes in JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America — all three remain in his top 10 holdings, though as a whole, it represents less of Eton Park’s portfolio than the previous quarter.
In the previous quarter, he opened a ton of new stakes in gold and energy, slashed a stake in Potash, also like healthcare and kept financials as a sizeable chunk of his portfolio.
