Eton Boost Turbine For Your Smartphone

This is the Boost Turbine 2000 from Eton, a manufacturer of solar and self-powered technology.



Why We Love It: One of the biggest concerns for those affected by Hurricane Sandy on the East Coast was the lack of power to charge their mobile phones. This portable power pack has a 2000 mAH lithium-ion battery, an aluminium body, and an LED charge indicator with Micro-USB input to use with your phone charger so you can power-up on the go. The casing comes in four colours, including black, red, white, and silver.

But the best part of this device is the built-in hand turbine power generator, which lets the user recharge the battery manually. Users of the Boost Turbine 2000 can charge their phones from wherever they may be — no need to search for an outlet.

Photo: Eton

Where To Buy: Available through Eton’s web store.

Cost: $60.

