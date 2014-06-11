35 Etiquette Tips For Doing Business Around The World

Picking up a sandwich with your hands during a business lunch in New York wouldn’t be a big deal. But in Rio de Janeiro, it could signify considerable disrespect.

That’s because what’s considered “proper etiquette” or “good manners” varies greatly form country to country — and as a professional travelling overseas for work, if you don’t take the time to familiarise yourself with local social customs, you may appear rude and naïve, and you even run the risk of offending those you’re doing business with.

Though specific social protocol sometimes differs between cities and regions, learning general cultural customs from different countries will help ensure that you’re polite and professional wherever your travels take you.

Check out the following infographic by Zendesk:

