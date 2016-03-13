11 etiquette mistakes a modern gentleman never makes

Etiquette is something of a lost art these days. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a point to following the rules.
These are the rules that govern our everyday actions and stop us from looking like insensitive idiots.
We’ve gathered up 11 of the most common mistakes we see on a daily basis, so you can learn from them.
From where to place your water glass at dinner to how to give a proper handshake, we’ve got you covered.
Never be seen as uncouth again.
If you know you're going to get your hair cut that day, refraining from slathering it in product that morning is barbershop etiquette 101. That will ensure an easier cut without your barber's hands getting all sticky and disgusting from an excess of product.
Your barber will be happy he doesn't have to tame a beast of product, and you'll be happy because you'll have the haircut you want.
Wearing a pair of jeans to an event you know has an upscale dress code is an affront to whoever invited you, everyone attending, and the establishment itself. The same goes for dressing up too much.
To understand what dress codes are and what they mean, consult our guide.
Not responding until the last minute says, 'I was waiting for something better to come up, but since there isn't anything, I guess I can go.'
A handshake is nothing less than a huge sign of respect for your new acquaintance.
If you've ever been in this situation, you know exactly what we're talking about here: someone you don't know enters a conversation, and they're not introduced to you.
The conversation then stutters and stops, turning into a super awkward interaction. Stop this before it starts by making sure everyone in a conversation knows at least each other's name.
No one wants to hear one half of a phone call. If you need to take a phone call and you're with someone, excuse yourself and take your call into another room.
Even if they can still hear you, it's a matter of respect.
Even if it's not your intent, a phone on the table sends a clear message: 'Whatever call or text I'm waiting for is more important than giving you my undivided attention.'
If you don't care to send that message, put your phone in your pocket.
Remember these rules when dining at a table, out or otherwise:
Utensils are used from the outside in.
Your cups go on the right side.
Your bread plate goes on your left side.
Sure, this may seem unfair to lefties — but these are just the rules. Otherwise, knowing which item is whose can get pretty confusing.
As soon as everyone at your table is seated, your dinner napkin immediately goes on your lap.
It is to be used for your fingers and your mouth, but never your nose.
When someone makes you food, you should assume that it tastes good -- until proven otherwise.
So don't assume it needs more salt than is already on or in it, no matter how much you love sodium. Taste it first.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.