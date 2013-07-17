Etihad Has Been Buying More Virgin Australia Shares Over The Last Two Weeks

Photo: Getty/Patrick Riviere

According to a News Limited report, Etihad Airways has been buying more Virgin Australia shares over the last two weeks.

“We are buying on the market at the moment,” Etihad chief executive James Hogan told The Australian.

“We are in this for the long-term game so there is no rush.”

The newspaper said it was expected Etihad would announce how many shares it had purchased in the coming days.

It recently won approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board approval to lift its 10% stake in Virgin Australia to 19.9%.

Last month Air New Zealand lifted its Virgin Australia shareholding from 19.9% to 22.99%.

