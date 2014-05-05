Etihad Creates World's Most Luxurious Class: 'Apartments' With Ensuite Shower, Living Room & Double Bed

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Etihad, the Abu Dhabi-based national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has created the closest thing to having you own private jet on its commercial flights.

It’s called ‘The Residence’ – a 11.6-square-metres (125ft sq) 3-room upper-deck cabin on Etihad A380s with a living room, separate double bedroom (1.2m wide), ensuite shower room and personal butler, trained at London’s Savoy Butler Academy, as well as a travel concierge on hand, plus a chef to cook whatever passengers fancy.

Danni Minogue takes you through it in the video above.

Etihad has also upped the ante in first class on A380s, with new private suites, ‘First Apartment’, 74% larger that its existing suites, with Poltrona Frau leather reclining armchair and 203cm-long ottoman that transforms into a flat bed, swivelling 86cm TV, mini-bar, personal vanity unit and wardrobe, all behind a 162cm-high sliding door.

First Class also has a shower room and Etihad A380s have mobile and Wi-fi access.

While Australia won’t see the A380 until June 2015, if you’re keen to try the service between Abu Dhabi and London, expect to pay around USD $20,000 for the pleasure, whether it’s one or two passengers.

Launching the new services in Abu Dhabi today, Etihad announced it’s also increasing the space in business class ‘studios’ by 20 per cent on current configuration for both the A380 and B787. First and business class also has a communal space known as The Lobby, a bar and lounge with a semi-circular leather sofa, a marquetry table and large TV screen.

The airline is also upgrading to Panasonic eX3 entertainment systems with 750 hours of on-demand entertainment, improved gaming and video touchscreen handsets. There’s also USB connection to the TV, so you can plug in and watch your own stuff, plus live channels too.

Here’s what the amazing The Residence first class suite looks like



The Residence lounge area is like a top class hotel The Residence on each plane is individually decorated with its own colour scheme and carpets Your own bedroom is just a few steps away The bed is 1.2 metres wide, so fits two with a little spooning. Mile High Club is an optional extra... The ensuite bathroom has a shower For those in the cheap(er) seats, here's what the first class apartment looks like If you want to socialise with your fellow pointy enders, there's aways The Lobby lounge bar If you find yourself, like Bob Carr, stuck back in business class, you just might survive the ordeal in the new studio space

