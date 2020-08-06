Premium masks for premium flyers: Etihad Airways will give first and business class passengers reusable, antimicrobial face coverings

David Slotnick
Etihad AirwaysThe reusable ‘snood’ mask is only available for first and business class passengers. Economy passengers who need a mask can get ask for a disposable one.
  • Etihad Airways will give its first and business class passengers reusable “snood-style” face masks on all flights.
  • The antimicrobial masks are not available in coach, but economy passengers can still request a disposable mask as part of a kit including gloves and hand sanitizer.
  • Passengers flying to or through Etihad’s Abu Dhabi hub are required to get a negative COVID-19 test within 96 hours of travel.
COVID-19 may not recognise society’s distinctions between the haves and have nots, but airlines still do. And in the midst of a pandemic, Etihad Airways has created a new perk for those flying first or business class: a nicer face mask.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it will distribute soft, reusable “snood-style” face masks to all first and business class passengers. According to Etihad, the masks are treated with a “MicrobeBARRIER” antimicrobial treatment to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

Etihad will provide economy passengers with a disposable mask upon request, as part of a kit that also includes gloves and hand sanitizer.

“Travellers can choose to wear the snood around their neck like a scarf and when in close proximity to others, pull it up over their mouth and nose to protect themselves and those around them,” the airline said in a press release.

It was not immediately clear whether the airline was referring to pulling the mask down during a flight, or afterward. Masks must typically be worn at all times when in enclosed public spaces – such as aeroplanes – in order to be effective. And Etihad does require passengers to wear face masks during flights.

The airline also requires travellers to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 96 hours of travel whenever they fly to or through the airline’s Abu Dhabi hub. Passengers originating in Abu Dhabi only require a test if they are travelling to a European Union country, as well as Switzerland or the UK.

