These 9 Luxurious First Class Airline Seats Will Make You Wish Your Flight Was Even Longer

Matthew Kassel
For most people, flying can be a huge hassle. But for the lucky few who can afford a first class ticket, the experience is something entirely different.United Arab Emirates-based Etihad was recently crowned the world’s leading first class airline by the World Travel Awards, but the eight other international airlines that were nominated for the title also have pretty cushy accommodations.

You’d be hard-pressed to find better service, better food, or more comfortable settings than in the first class cabins you’re about to see.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS: A round-trip, first class ticket from New York to Abu Dhabi, the airline's hub, costs between $14,000 and $16,000

The airline seeks to reflect the best of Arabian hospitality; their in-flight chefs are recruited from some of the world's best restaurants

Etihad sports a luxurious flatbed seat in each of its suites which, at the touch of a button, shifts into a 6' 8

AMERICAN AIRLINES: This airline offers the industry's first swivel seats in its first class section, making face-to-face interaction much easier

The 6' 6

BRITISH AIRWAYS: Each first class suite aboard British Airways comes with a private wardrobe

The personal windows in each suite feature the first electronic blinds onboard a commercial aircraft

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS: All dishes aboard Cathay are made to order, representing an array of Asian and international cuisine

Personal televisions aboard this airline offer a choice of over 100 movies, 500 TV shows, and 22 radio channels--in 10 languages

There are only six to nine first class seats--more properly, suites--aboard each of Cathay's jets

SINGAPORE AIRLINES: Each spacious bed aboard this airline comes with an exclusive turndown service

Singapore's seats are 35 inches wide and upholstered in fine-grained leather with mahogany wood trimming

EMIRATES: One of the youngest fleets in the sky, Emirates offers an onboard shower spa along with private suites

Onboard lounges are a special treat aboard Emirates, allowing fellow travellers to socialize or just stretch their legs

QATAR AIRWAYS: A 10-course meal is served aboard this airline, featuring caviar, lobster, Arabic mezzas, and fine chocolate

Along with a personal TV featuring an array of channels, passengers can choose from a list of fine wines and champagnes

MALAYSIA AIRLINES: The lavatories aboard this airline are well-stocked with linen towels, cologne, aftershave and other accoutrements

Malaysia provides all of its passengers on overnight flights with cotton pajamas

KOREAN AIR: Each first class sleeper seat aboard Korean comes with a personal 23-inch LCD monitor

Through cameras installed aboard the airline, passengers have access to special views of the sky on their personal monitors

But are these seats worth it?

